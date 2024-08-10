GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ep9: How data evolved as fuel for AI? | The Interface podcast 

Nitin Seth, the CEO of Incedo joins John Xavier to discuss the data framework, its impact on AI and the future of data flows.

Published - August 10, 2024 01:54 pm IST

John Xavier

In today’s data-driven world, we’re witnessing a peculiar paradox  -- on one side, tech giants and established corporations are drowning in vast oceans of data, struggling to extract meaningful insights from information overload. These data-rich entities often find themselves paralyzed by the sheer volume and complexity of their datasets, unable to harness their full potential. On the flip side, emerging startups and traditional industries are desperately seeking more data to fuel their AI initiatives and decision-making processes.

In this episode, we discuss:

1. How we moved from a data scarce to a data abundant world?

2. How this massive, growing ocean of data is fuelling data-hungry language models  

3. Why are businesses finding it difficult to harness the power of Big Data?

4. Are businesses re-thinking investments in AI?

Guest: Nitin Seth, author of Mastering The Data Paradox and CEO of Incedo Inc.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu.

Produced by Jude Francis Weston

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / The Interface Podcast / technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

