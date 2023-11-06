How do the findings by Nobel laureate Claudia Goldin apply to working women in India? | In Focus podcast

November 06, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

This year’s Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Prof Claudia Goldin for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes. Prof Goldin’s work has looked at women’s participation in the labour force, changes across decades and the gender gap in earnings that continues to exist even today. In fact, the 2023 Global Gender Gap report pegged the gap score at 68.4%, and said it would take 131 years to equalise earnings between men and women at the current rate of progress.

But how does India fare in all of this? A State of Working India 2023 report, brought out by the Azim Premji University reveals that some of Prof Goldin’s findings about women in the workforce may apply in India as well. The double burden of household work and a job continues to affect women, gender norms play a significant role and the Covid-19 pandemic had a massive impact.

Guest: Rosa Abraham, assistant professor, school of arts and sciences, Azim Premji University

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: