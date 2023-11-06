HamberMenu
How do the findings by Nobel laureate Claudia Goldin apply to working women in India? | In Focus podcast

Azim Premji University’s Rosa Abraham joins us to discuss the gender gap in pay, the double burden women shoulder, and the many reasons behind women’s low participation in the workforce.

November 06, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Explained | What were Claudia Goldin’s observations about female participation in the labour force which earned her the Nobel Prize?

This year’s Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Prof Claudia Goldin for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes. Prof Goldin’s work has looked at women’s participation in the labour force, changes across decades and the gender gap in earnings that continues to exist even today. In fact, the 2023 Global Gender Gap report pegged the gap score at 68.4%, and said it would take 131 years to equalise earnings between men and women at the current rate of progress. 

But how does India fare in all of this? A State of Working India 2023 report, brought out by the Azim Premji University reveals that some of Prof Goldin’s findings about women in the workforce may apply in India as well. The double burden of household work and a job continues to affect women, gender norms play a significant role and the Covid-19 pandemic had a massive impact.

Regular jobs increased, but unemployment still a concern: report

Guest: Rosa Abraham, assistant professor, school of arts and sciences, Azim Premji University

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

