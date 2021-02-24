How China's media is covering the border crisis | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

On February 19, China said for the first time that it had lost four soldiers in the June 15, 2020 clash in the Galwan valley, breaking its

silence eight months after the incident. The announcement has triggered an outpouring of national sentiment in China, coupled with a

media blitz on the clash from the State-run media. In this episode, we analyse how China's official media is rewriting the narrative on the

border crisis, the timing of the announcement after the beginning of the disengagement process and coming amid criticism among some within China on the terms of the agreement, and what China's broader strategic community is saying about the future of relations with

India.

Guest: Antara Ghosal Singh, Research Associate, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), New Delhi, and formerly a Chinese language fellow at the National Central University, Taiwan



Host: Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent, The Hindu