What would a more humane Citizenship Amenment Act — one that would help all refugees — look like? How can we improve the Act in a way that it better addresses the status of refugees from India’s neighbouring countries and retains its inclusionary aspects while de-emphasising its exclusionary ones?

Discussing options and proferring suggestions are Gautam Bhatia (columnist and Constitutional lawyer); and Priya Pillai (international lawyer and head of the Asia Justice Coalition secretariat).