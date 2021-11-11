How can India keep itself relevant in Afghanistan? | In Focus podcast

T C A Raghavan speaks to us on India's options as its influence in Afghanistan wanes in the wake of the Taliban takeover

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan by force earlier this year, India, like many other countries, was forced to deal with the new realities in the country. The change was emphasized by India hosting as many as seven regional national security officials from around Afghanistan on November 10. Pakistan and China were conspicuous by their absence.

India’s influence in Afghanistan has clearly waned after the Taliban took over. Is the regional route the best route to keep itself relevant in Afghan affairs for India? Are there any other options besides engaging the Taliban? How does this sit with the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan?

We discuss these issues in this episode.

Guest: T C A Raghavan, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan and Joint Secretary who dealt with Afghanistan.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu