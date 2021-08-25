How can India build a sporting culture? | In Focus podcast

Hans Westerbeek speaks to us on the best way to spend our sporting money given India’s position, both as a chronic underperformer at the international level, and as a nation with relatively poor public health parameters

Since good health is both a pre-condition and an outcome of sporting activity, is there a case to be made for linking sports policy to public health? Can this be done in a way that makes commercial sense as well? And most critically, does it make sense for a nation like India, with limited means but high Olympic ambitions, to concentrate public money on elite sports and success in elite competitions?

Or should it focus more on building a sporting culture as such, by boosting community participation in sports and ‘physical literacy’, as we have seen in sporting nations such as Australia, which also tend to do better in elite events such as the Olympics?

Guest: Hans Westerbeek, Professor of International Sport Business and Head of the Sport Business Insights Group at Victoria University, Melbourne.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu