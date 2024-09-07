GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ep13: How AI is making Apple rethink the insides of a smartphone w/ Phil Solis of IDC | The Interface podcast 

Phil Solis joins John Xavier to preview the iPhone 16, exploring what’s ahead at Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ event. They discuss expected updates in privacy, AI features, and performance.

Updated - September 07, 2024 12:57 pm IST

John Xavier

As Apple gears up to unveil the iPhone 16 on Monday, September 9th expectations are high. The device will likely come with significant AI capabilities, potentially leveraging on-device processing for enhanced privacy and performance. 

The integration of generative AI features, like those seen in Google’s Pixel devices, could be a major add on. Additionally, improvements in camera technology with computational photography, low-light performance and zoom capabilities, are anticipated. Joining me to discuss what’s in store at Apple’s event is Phil Solis, Research Director for connectivity and smartphone semiconductor, at IDC.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu.

Produced by Jude Francis Weston

For more episodes of The Interface:

Published - September 07, 2024 12:35 pm IST

