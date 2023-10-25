HamberMenu
History of the Israel-Palestine conflict - A podcast series
History of the Israel-Palestine conflict – Part 3 (Aftermath of the October 7 attack) | In Focus podcast

History of the Israel-Palestine conflict – Part 2 (Wars from 1948 to the present) | In Focus podcast

History of the Israel-Palestine conflict – Part 1 (Origins) | In Focus podcast

History of the Israel-Palestine conflict – Part 3 (Aftermath of the October 7 attack) | In Focus podcast

In this final episode of the three-part series, Stanly Johny speaks to us about the key factors driving the explosion of conflict in Israel and the impact on regional relations.

October 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 04:26 pm IST

In Part 1 of this series, we looked at the origins of this conflict, which began with the steady influx of Jewish settlers in Palestinian territories and culminated in the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.

In the second part, we explored the key developments of the conflict from 1948 to the present – the wars that took place in 1948, 1956, 1962, 1982, the First Intifada, the Second Intifada, the Oslo process, the rise of Hamas, and so on.

In this final episode of the three part series, we will explore the key factors driving the current explosion of conflict in the region and its potential fallout over the medium term.

History of the Israel-Palestine conflict – Part 2 (Wars from 1948 to the present) | In Focus podcast

Guest: Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor.

Host: G Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

