Has the LAC disengagement plan left India in a better or worse position on the China border? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode, we discuss the disengagement plan between India and China and ask if it helps or hurts India's long-term security interests with regard to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Does the plan mean a full restoration of peace and the status quo? Where does this leave the unresolved points of discord along the LAC? Why is one of those points, the Depsang plains, the most significant for India's security interests?

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu

Guest: Sushant Singh, Senior Fellow, Centre For Policy Research, New Delhi

