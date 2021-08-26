Has the first-past-the-post system polarised Indian politics? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Politicising social divides and failings of the parliamentary system have led to this situation.

India’s parliamentary democracy is going through a phase of intense confrontation between the dominant ruling party and a weakened but belligerent Opposition. Is this situation a consequence of the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system, where a party with the the highest votes gets the seat even if it doesn't win a majority?

Here we address this question.

Guests: E. Sridharan, Academic Director and Chief Executive at the University of Pennsylvania Institute for the Advanced Study of India, and Editor-in-Chief of India Review; Suhas Palshikar taught political science at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, and chief editor of Studies in Indian Politics

Host: Srinivasan Ramani

