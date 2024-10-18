Has the Congress internalised its message of social justice? | The Hindu parley podcast

The Congress’ social justice platform, centred around the call for equal representation at the caste-level and a nationwide caste census, has been hailed after the Lok Sabha elections this year. But within four months of the general election results, the results of the Haryana Assembly polls have raised questions about how well this messaging has percolated to the lower rungs of the party organisation.

Has the Congress internalised its message of social justice? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Sudha Pai, Retired Professor, Centre for Political Studies, JNU; Aditi Narayani Paswan, Assistant Professor Lakshmibai College, University of Delhi

Host: Abhinay Lakshman

