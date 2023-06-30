HamberMenu
Has the Bhadralok intellectual culture in Bengal faded? | The Hindu Parley podcast

June 30, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

The intellectual class of West Bengal, euphemistically termed the Bhadralok, has long held a pivotal role in shaping culture, politics and policy in the State. From producing timeless cinema to dominating political power to setting policies on welfare, reforms and state interventions, this segment of Bengali society performed an outsized role. But all indications are that its influence is fading quickly in the State and beyond. Surajit Chandra Mukhopadhyay and Sandip Roy ponder the relevance of the Bhadralok in a discussion moderated by Shiv Sahay Singh

Guests: Surajit Chandra Mukhopadhyay is a sociologist and Dean of the School of Social Science and Humanities at The Assam Royal Global University; Sandip Roy, is a podcaster and columnist and the author of the novel ‘Don’t Let Him Know’

Host: Shiv Sahay Singh

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

The Hindu Parley Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

