Has poverty really dropped to 5% in India? | The Hindu parley podcast

March 15, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

NITI Aayog B.V.R. Subrahmanyam has argued that the average consumption expenditure in the bottom 5% of India’s population is about the same as the poverty line in India, suggesting that the poverty rate in India is somewhere in the range of 0 to 5%. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

NITI Aayog B.V.R. Subrahmanyam recently claimed that less than 5% of Indians now live below the poverty line. He made the claim based on the findings of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), 2022-23. Mr. Subrahmanyam argued that the average consumption expenditure in the bottom 5% of India’s population, as estimated by the survey, is about the same as the poverty line in India, suggesting that the poverty rate in India is somewhere in the range of 0 to 5%.

Has poverty really dropped to 5% in India? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Surjit Bhalla is a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council; Jayati Ghosh is a development economist and author of ‘The Making of a Catastrophe: The Disastrous Economic Fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in India’

Host: Prashanth Perumal

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

