Ghazala Wahab on some truths about Islam in India | The Hindu On Books Podcast

Our guest today on the podcast is Ghazala Wahab, who's recently released book, Born a Muslim: Some Truths about Islam and India has created quite a stir, particularly in our present times.

In contemporary politics, the debates and discussions around Hindus and Muslims are getting vitriolic and polarized and at the same time becoming more relevant. The author explains what it is to be a Muslim, a member of the largest religious minority in India today, and why the community lives in fear as prejudices persist.