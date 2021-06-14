Podcast

Ghazala Wahab on some truths about Islam in India | The Hindu On Books Podcast

Our guest today on the podcast is Ghazala Wahab, who's recently released book, Born a Muslim: Some Truths about Islam and India has created quite a stir, particularly in our present times.

In contemporary politics, the debates and discussions around Hindus and Muslims are getting vitriolic and polarized and at the same time becoming more relevant. The author explains what it is to be a Muslim, a member of the largest religious minority in India today, and why the community lives in fear as prejudices persist.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Podcasts
The Hindu on Books Podcast
Related Articles

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 9:19:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/ghazala-wahab-on-some-truths-about-islam-in-india-the-hindu-on-books-podcast/article34815245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY