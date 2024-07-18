GIFT a SubscriptionGift
From Indira Rasois to Amma Unavagams: Why does urban India need government canteens? | In Focus podcast

Reetika Khera speaks to us about why we need government canteens when we have PDS, and if these canteens should be scaled up and expanded to states that don’t have them.

Published - July 18, 2024 04:42 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The institution that immediately comes to mind when we speak of food security is the public distribution system (PDS), the nation-wide network of ration shops that provide subsidised food grains. But over the past decade, another initiative, at the level of state governments, has made an impact – government canteens.

The Indira Rasois of Rajasthan, the Amma Unavagams of Tamil Nadu and the India canteens of Karnataka, to name a few, have become popular, especially among migrant workers in our cities. A new survey of these canteens, conducted last year, documents their efficacy and draws some lessons regarding social policy interventions.

It raises, and answers, some interesting questions: Why do we need government canteens when we already have PDS? Who frequents these canteens? How much do state governments actually spend on them? And are canteens something that should be scaled up and expanded to states that don’t have them at present?

Guest: Reetika Khera, Narendra and Chandra Singhi Chair Professor (Economics) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

