Fourth Draft: Decoding the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 – Part 2 | In Focus podcast

November 28, 2022 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

This is the second part of a two-part Deep Dive podcast on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 (DPDP Bill, 2022), which is the fourth draft of the Bill. In Part 1, we discussed various aspects of the Bill from the perspective of the data principal’s privacy rights.

In this episode, we take a close look at how the Bill envisages the structure and independence of the Data Protection Board of India, the role of consent managers, and protections from surveillance, among other things.

Guest: Alok Prasanna, the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Bengaluru

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

