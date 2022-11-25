  1. EPaper
Fourth Draft: Decoding the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 – Part 1 | In Focus podcast

Alok Prasanna speaks to us on the new draft of the Data Protection Bill 2021 titled Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, and how the Bill safeguards the rights of individual users.

November 25, 2022 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

G. Sampath

In August this year, the government withdrew the draft Data Protection Bill, 2021, saying it would come up with a comprehensive legal framework in a new draft. Now the new draft, – the fourth overall, is out. Titled the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 (DPDP Bill, 2022), the draft Bill is open for public comments and is expected to be introduced in Parliament in the Budget session of 2023.

So, how different is the latest version from the earlier drafts? Does it do a better job of safeguarding the rights of users – or data principals, as they are called in legal parlance? In the first part of this two-part Deep Dive podcast, we take a detailed look at how well the Bill safeguards the rights of individual users.

Guest: Alok Prasanna, the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Bengaluru

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

