Former Health Secy Sujatha Rao on India's preparedness to fight the coronavirus pandemic | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

With her extensive experience in working in the public health space, former Union Health Secretary K. Sujatha Rao is at the very heart of the debate on the global coronavirus pandemic.

In this episode of the “In Focus” podcast she discusses with Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor at The Hindu, the critical issue of system preparedness in India, in particular the importance of rapidly building up critical health infrastructure during the lockdown, of extensive testing to slow transmission, and of future-proofing the country’s pandemic preparedness strategy.