Former Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on how the Chinese negotiate with India | The Hindu On Books Podcast

Former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to China to talk about his new book “The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India”

In this episode, we are joined by Vijay Gokhale, a former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to China, to talk about his new book “The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India”, which is being published on July 19, 2021. The book examines the history of how China has negotiated with India through the lens of six significant moments in the relationship, from India’s recognition of the PRC to the 1954 Tibet trade agreement to the Chinese recognition of Sikkim and the aftermath of the India-U.S. nuclear deal. We revisit some of those moments and more importantly, discuss what the lessons are for some of India’s contemporary problems with China.

Guest: Vijay Gokhale, former Foreign Secretary and author of “The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India”

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu