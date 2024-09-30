GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forecasting the monsoons | The Rearview podcast

Join the hosts as they journey through the southwest monsoons, revealing their impact on India’s economy and culture, as well as the evolution of the IMD from its colonial origins to modern methods.

Published - September 30, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Sobhana K. Nair,Jacob Koshy

The annual southwest monsoons are an inseparable part of India’s economy and cultural ethos. Thanks to this, there’s a long historical association with trying to forecast its arrival, distribution and impact across the country. The India Meteorological Department, the official forecaster of the monsoon, has its inception in India’s colonial past and through the decades has evolved multiple methods and approaches to predicting the monsoon.

The Rearview is a podcast where the hosts guide you on a scenic route through the history of science. Filled with fascinating anecdotes, deep archival dives, and a closer look at the quirky minds behind groundbreaking ideas.

Hosts: Jacob Koshy and Sobhana K Nair

Produced and edited by: Jude Francis Weston 

Music by Jacob Koshy

