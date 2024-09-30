Forecasting the monsoons | The Rearview podcast

The annual southwest monsoons are an inseparable part of India’s economy and cultural ethos. Thanks to this, there’s a long historical association with trying to forecast its arrival, distribution and impact across the country. The India Meteorological Department, the official forecaster of the monsoon, has its inception in India’s colonial past and through the decades has evolved multiple methods and approaches to predicting the monsoon.

The Rearview is a podcast where the hosts guide you on a scenic route through the history of science. Filled with fascinating anecdotes, deep archival dives, and a closer look at the quirky minds behind groundbreaking ideas.

Hosts: Jacob Koshy and Sobhana K Nair

Produced and edited by: Jude Francis Weston

Music by Jacob Koshy