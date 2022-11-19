  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022: What to expect in Qatar? | In Focus podcast

N Sudarshan speaks to us on what fans can expect from the FIFA men’s World Cup, and the controversies surrounding the host country Qatar.

November 19, 2022 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

G. Sampath

The 22 nd edition of the FIFA men’s World Cup will kick off in Qatar on November 20. The month-long tournament is one of biggest sporting events on the planet, followed by millions the world over. But this year’s event has been dogged by controversy ever since Qatar won hosting rights back in 2010.

There have been allegations that Qatar bribed FIFA officials in order to win the bid. The host country has also faced criticism on its human rights track record, treatment of migrant workers, and restrictions on civil liberties. For their part, Qatari officials have termed all the criticism as unfair. So, how did a tiny Gulf nation with hardly any soccer tradition end up hosting the world cup? What’s in it for Qatar? Will the criticisms overshadow the event? And coming to the sport itself, how do the 32 teams stack up?

Guest: N Sudarshan, The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

