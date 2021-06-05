Facing a new coalition to oust him, what’s next for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode we discuss the political situation in Israel where Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest serving Prime Minister, may finally be on his way-out. Eight political parties, from the right wing Yamina to the Arab-majority Ra’am have come together to form a new coalition, which, if proves majority in the Israeli Parliament, could oust Mr. Netanyahu, who has been in power since 2009. So why did this coalition form? Who are its members and what options does Mr Netanyahu have before him as things move forward?

We discuss these questions today with The Hindu’s International Affiars editor Stanly Johny.