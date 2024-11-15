 />
Saudi’s Neom project: What do its exploitative work conditions say about India’s migrant worker scenario? | In Focus podcast

Saurabh Bhattacharjee explains how and why migration from India to the Gulf countries continues, the continuing system of exploitation, why India has failed to enact strong legislation to protect migrant workers and the need to overhaul the Indian Emigration Act.

Published - November 15, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

Exploitative work conditions faced by Indians in the Middle East is not new, but the recent reports emerging from Saudi Arabia’s ambitious $500 billion Neom project are shocking: a recent documentary alleges that 21,000 foreign workers have died and 1,00,000 have gone missing since 2017, while working on projects that are part of the country’s Vision 2030 initiative.

Earlier this week Nadhmi al-Nasr, the long-time chief executive of the Neom project departed, and while there was no reason stated, reports indicate Mr. al-Nasr had earned a chilling reputation managing workers of the project.

But despite sometimes horrific work conditions, multiple deaths and the continuing use of the kafala system, around nine million Indians continue to compete for jobs in the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

India has one of the highest remittances from its citizens working abroad, in the world, with the figure estimated at $111 billion as of 2022. And yet, policies and laws to protect migrant workers are scarce.

Why do young Indians continue to go abroad for semi-skilled or unskilled work – are these last-resort options or are they still seen as lucrative employment offers? Why do there continue to remain minimal protections for those who go to these countries? Has the pattern of migration from India changed? And Does the Indian Emigration Act need an overhaul?

Guest: Saurabh Bhattacharjee – associate professor, National Law School, Bengaluru and co-director, Centre for Labour Studies

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

For more episodes of In Focus:

