Explaining China’s move to a three child policy and how it is being received | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Guest: Ananth Krishnan, The Hindu’s China Correspondent

In today’s episode we turn again to China and to policy decisions on family planning and population control.

On May 11 we discussed China’s population census figures and why their declining birth rates were a cause of concern. The reaction to those numbers has been swift, and just six years after abandoning the “one child policy” of 1979, China’s Communist Party has now introduced a “three child policy”.

The move, according to the Politburo, is to “improve China’s population structure, actively respond to the ageing population, and preserve the country’s human resource advantages'.

We will discuss this issue once again with The Hindu’s China Correspondent Ananth Krishnan.