Ep6: Is India prepared for the next telecom revolution? | The Interface podcast

Behind the seamless experience of an internet call lies a complex ecosystem of networking infrastructure. When you call a friend using a WhatsApp service, your voice is converted into digital data packets that zip through a maze of routers, switches, and servers before reaching your friend’s device, where they’re reassembled into sound. This process, which happens in milliseconds, relies on a harmonious interplay between wireless technologies that efficiently use the radio spectrum and the robust wired networks that form the internet’s backbone. From the 5G tower that picks up your smartphone’s signal to the undersea cables that might carry your call across oceans, each piece of this vast infrastructure plays a crucial role in making your conversation possible.

Given how much India has digitised in the past decade, is the country now prepared for the next frontier in telecommunication? That’s the question I will be exploring with my guest today, Sajan Paul, Managing Director and Country Manager of Juniper Networks.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu

Produced by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.