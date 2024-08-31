GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ep12: ‘You always don’t need the very large language models’

In this episode, D.R. Balakrishna (Bali) joins John Xavier to discuss investments in AI projects.

Published - August 31, 2024 12:22 pm IST

John Xavier

In today’s episode, we will be looking at investments in AI projects and unpack some real-world impact of Gen AI to businesses’ bottom lines. We will deep-dive into the challenges of AI deployment, costs of digital transformation, and whether the promised returns are materializing through AI use cases across industry verticals. 

Guest: Mr. D.R. Balakrishna (Bali), EVP, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals at Infosys

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu

Produced by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

This episode is powered by AMD Ryzen AI

