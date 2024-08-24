Ep11: Lessons from Gen AI early adopters | The Interface podcast

2023 was AI’s breakout year. Just after ChatGPT landed on the scene, several companies sought to understand the nascent tech and test where they could deploy it in their business contexts. What followed then was a series of pilots and experiments. After testing for nearly a year, these early adopters seem to have a better understanding of Gen AI and where it works well in their lines of business.

In today’s podcast, we will look into some of these use cases, learnings from pilots, and the path ahead for Gen AI in business.

Guest: Saikat Banerjee, Partner at Bain & Company.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu

Produced by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.