Ep10: How super-fast charging tech has changed smartphone market dynamics | The Interface podcast

Among several features smartphone buyers look for in their product of choice, keeping their phone battery charged up for long is a key criterion. Roughly eight after OnePlus introduced fast chargers, transforming the market for smartphones, another Chinese handset maker, Realme, is pushing the boundaries of fast charging.

The company on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) unveiled 320W SuperSonic charging tech that can fully charge a smartphone in under five minutes.

In today’s episode, we discuss this new paradigm in fast charging with Francis Wong, Realme’s Global Head of Product Marketing.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu

Produced by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

This episode was recorded in Shenzhen, China at Realme’s headquarters.