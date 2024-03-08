GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The end of immunity for MPs and MLAs over bribery | In Focus podcast

Krishnadas Rajagopal joins us to provide an overview of the JMM bribery case and explains why the Supreme Court has now overruled the 1998 Narsimha Rao judgement.

March 08, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Earlier this week, a seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court ruled that MPs and MLAs are not immune to criminal prosecution on bribery charges related to their votes or speech in Parliament or state assemblies.

This judgement overturns an earlier ruling of the Supreme Court in the 1998 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) case. In this case, the majority opinion had held that MPs and MLAs enjoyed immunity from prosecution with regard to how they vote or speak in the House.

Article 105 (2) of the Constitution confers on MPs immunity from prosecution in respect of their speech or voting in Parliament. Article 194 (2) grants the same protection to MLAs. So what prompted the Supreme Court to strip MPs and MLAs of this immunity? What was the original case that set off the chain of events culminating in this judgement? And what are the implications of this verdict?

Guest: Krishnadas Rajagopal, The Hindu’s Legal Correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

