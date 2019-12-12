Do SC/ST creamy layers merit reservations? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The Centre last week asked the Supreme Court to constitute a larger Bench of at least seven judges to examine the necessity for applying the creamy layer concept to job reservations, particularly with respect to SCs and STs. The judgement in Nagaraj seemed to suggest that the concept of equality would necessarily have to include the exclusion of the advanced sections of the backward classes, including the SC and ST communities. Should the creamy layer concept be applied to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes while implementing reservations for them.

Discussing the issue are Sukhdev Thorat (former chairman, UGC, Professor Emeritus, The Centre for Study of Regional Development in the School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University) and Ashwini Deshpandey (Professor of Economics, Ashoka University).