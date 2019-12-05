Podcast

Do electoral bonds make political funding at all transparent? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Last month, an investigative series on electoral bonds by independent journalist Nitin Sethi, produced with the help of Right to Information, exposed how the BJP leadership misled the Election Commission (EC) and Parliament on key features of the electoral bonds scheme and overruled the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s objections in its hurry to implement it. Billed as a victory for transparency in political funding, electoral bonds we now know are anything but.

In this podcast, Jagdeep Chhokar (founding member, Association for Democratic Reforms) and Milan Vaishnav (senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) speak of the flawed design of the scheme.

