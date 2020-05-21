Podcast

The Hindu In Focus Podcast | Economist Thomas Piketty on nationalism, and the inequality in India

Professor Thomas Piketty is Professor of Economics at Paris-based School of Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences and at the Paris School of Economics and Co-Director at the World Inequality Lab and World Inequality Database.

If the catastrophic human toll of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was the first wave to strike the world this year, its severe economic consequences – including loss of livelihoods of the poor across countries, leading to massive internal displacement and starvation in many cases – have been the second wave.

It is in this context that the seminal work of Professor Thomas Piketty on the phenomenon of economic inequality gains additional significance today.

Here he shares his perspective on this subject, including on its relevance to India.

Host: Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu

