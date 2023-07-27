HamberMenu
Adapting to the new normal | Work-mind Balance podcast Ep 4

Employees felt the brunt of covid-19 as the recession hit hard and organisations started mass layoffs, leaving workers in the lurch. How did that impact their mental health wellbeing? 

July 27, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Ileena Dutta

Work-Mind Balance is a podcast series from The Hindu that focuses on prioritising mental health in a workplace.

In this episode, we get to know an HR’s perspective on how there has been a major paradigm shift among employees whose mindsets have changed over time. The pandemic has made them unlearn so many aspects in terms of choosing which organisation to join or not, how to struggle through, required policy changes within organisations, what employees expect so that they can prioritise their mental health wellbeing.

Guest: Deepika Mathur , Head of Human Resources, Teleradiology Solutions

Host: Ileena Dutta, Senior Sub Editor, The Hindu

Produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston

