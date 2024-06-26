Duvvuri Subbarao on his journey as a civil servant | The Hindu On Books podcast 

Each year, some of the brightest young Indians join the civil services with the desire to serve the nation. But very soon they find out the steep challenges ahead as they need to battle, among other things, politicians who have other interests to serve. In “Just A Mercenary?: Notes from my Life and Career“, former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao chronicles his journey as a civil servant and offers aspiring civil servants some hard-learned lessons from his decades-long career.

Host: Prashanth Perumal

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more On Books podcasts: