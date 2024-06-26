GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Duvvuri Subbarao on his journey as a civil servant | The Hindu On Books podcast 

The author chronicles his journey as a civil servant and RBI governor in his memoir ‘Just A Mercenary?: Notes from my Life and Career.’ 

Published - June 26, 2024 11:36 am IST

Prashanth Perumal J.

Each year, some of the brightest young Indians join the civil services with the desire to serve the nation. But very soon they find out the steep challenges ahead as they need to battle, among other things, politicians who have other interests to serve. In “Just A Mercenary?: Notes from my Life and Career“, former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao chronicles his journey as a civil servant and offers aspiring civil servants some hard-learned lessons from his decades-long career. 

Host: Prashanth Perumal  

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more On Books podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / The Hindu on Books Podcast

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.