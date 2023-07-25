Drinking in moderation is good for the health: myth or fact? | In Focus podcast

July 25, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

It’s World Hepatitis Day this week, on July 28, and perhaps an apt time to look at conditions associated with the liver. One of the first things that comes to mind is alcohol and the liver. Across the world, people have believed for decades now that a moderate amount of alcohol consumption may be good for you – that it could potentially protect you against heart disease. A study published earlier this year however, by Canadian researchers, disputes this. The analysis, of more than 100 studies covering about 4.8 million people pointed out that all the older studies, which linked moderate alcohol use with better health, had failed to to take into consideration, the fact that moderate drinkers had other healthy habits – they were more likely to exercise and had better diets. Once this was corrected for, the researchers said the health benefits of drinking, dramatically decrease.

The finding ties in with the World Health Organisation’s warning early this year that when it comes to alcohol consumption, there is no safe amount that does not affect health.

What does the latest research into alcohol conclusively point to? How does India fare when it comes to alcohol and liver disease? Can any amount of drinking be considered safe?

Guest: Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, senior consultant and clinical specialist in Hepatology, The Liver Institute, Rajagiri Hospital, Kerala

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

