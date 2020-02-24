What will be the focus of the Modi-Trump discussions?

United States President Donald Trump on Monday kicked off his maiden India visit from Ahmedabad, escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narayan Lakshman chats with political commentator Jeff Smith and tries to bring out the challenges the two leaders will face in balancing their personal chemistry with the political, strategic, and trade-related pressures faced by the two nations.

Watch | All you need to know about Trump’s India visit

Also Read Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India — what to expect | In Focus podcast

Also read: Trump expected to talk CAA, NRC, and Kashmir in India: U.S. officials

Catch the best of The Hindu’s podcasts now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher and Castbox