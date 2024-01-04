Does the Telecommunications Act, 2023 bolster the government’s digital regulation powers? | In Focus podcast

January 04, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

The Telecommunications Act, 2023 was passed by Parliament in the Winter Session of Parliament last year. The Act consolidates much of the telecom laws that existed beforehand, and repeals colonial-era laws that have been updated over the course of over 137 years.

While the Act is short in length at just over 45 pages, much of its implementation will be done through notifications and orders that will be passed directly by the government, with no prior approval necessary from Parliament.

What does this Act do differently from the colonial-era laws? Is it a revamp of telecom laws or just a consolidation of the status quo? What are the concerns around surveillance and regulation of messaging apps?

Guest: Raman Chima, Asia Pacific Policy Director, Access Now.

Host: Aroon Deep

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: