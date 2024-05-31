Does the Model Code of Conduct need legal teeth? | The Hindu parley podcast

On May 22, the Election Commission of India (ECI) asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress to desist from raising divisive issues in the campaign. In recent years, and particularly during the campaign to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, critics of the ECI have accused the body of being late or ineffective or partial in responding to alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Does the MCC need legal teeth for better implementation? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: T.S. Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner; P.D.T. Achary, former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha

Host: Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Read the parley article here.

