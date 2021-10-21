Does the Global Hunger Index ranking reflect India's hunger and nutrition levels? | In Focus podcast

Reetika Khera speaks to us on what exactly the GHI reports says about India

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021, published last week by Concern Worldwide, an Irish aid agency, and Welt Hunger Hilfe, a German non-profit, has ranked India at 101 out of 116 countries, in its assessment of how successful countries have been in combating hunger. Only 15 countries – many of them marked by violent strife – have performed worse than India.

The government of India has been quick to dismiss this report as “devoid of ground reality and facts”. It has also questioned the methodology used by the GHI to assess the prevalence of hunger. The GHI researchers have defended their methodology, stating that it follows international norms.

What exactly does the GHI report say about India? Are we in the midst of a major hunger crisis? How have the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change impacted hunger and nutrition levels in India? We explore these questions in detail in this episode.

Guest: Reetika Khera, Associate Professor of Economics at IIT, Delhi.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu