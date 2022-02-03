Does the Budget deliver on reforms? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The government has focused more on providing private goods than on public goods.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for FY2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday at a time when the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. This is the ninth full Budget of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was elected to power in 2014 promising to deliver ‘minimum government, maximum governance’.

Here we discuss how well the latest Budget delivers on that promise.

Guests: Shruti Rajagopalan, an economist at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University; Sanjeev Ahluwalia, an advisor at the Observer Research Foundation

Host: Prashanth Perumal

