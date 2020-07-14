Does Sachin Pilot have it in him to go it alone? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

It became clear soon after the news of Sachin Pilot’s rebellion in Rajasthan broke that his path to an advantageous exit from the Congress was going to be less straightforward than Jyotiraditya Scindia’s just a few months ago. As Pilot has now been sacked from the posts he held in Rajasthan and looks set to formalise his exit from the party, we look at his track record, analyse the narrative that he was denied opportunities that were due to him and look at where he may go next. Can he negotiate a comfortable position like Scindia or is he ready for a long battle to redemption?

Guest: Varghese George, Associate Editor, The Hindu.

