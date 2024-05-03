GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Does Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana need a design change? | The Hindu parley podcast

May 03, 2024 02:55 am | Updated 02:57 am IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

Ayushman Bharat, the government’s flagship programme to achieve universal health coverage (UHC), was launched in 2018. The scheme has two inter-related components: health and wellness centres and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) that aims to provide a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 12 crore families that form the bottom 40% of the population. PM-JAY has issued 34.27 crore cards. About 6.5 crore have received treatment and there are over 30,000 empanelled hospitals. However, over the past year, hospitals in some States have reported they are owed hundreds of crores in dues, and some are reportedly turning away or taking in fewer PMJAY patients.

Does PMJAY need a design change? Here we discuss the issue.

Guests: Nachiket Mor, Visiting Scientist, Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health; Avani Kapur, Senior Visiting Fellow, Centre for Policy Research and Founder-Director, Foundation for Responsive Governance

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

