Does NEET privilege the privileged? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Has Tamil Nadu's stand politicised the issue or raised valid questions?

With the Tamil Nadu government seeking to ‘dispense’ with the requirement for candidates to qualify in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the State, the controversy over NEET is alive again. T.N.’s position is rooted in the conclusions of the Justice A.K. Rajan Committee report, which claims that NEET has undermined diverse social representation in MBBS admissions.

Here we discuss whether NEET has adversely affected the disadvantaged groups.

Guests: Sumanth C. Raman, doctor and political analyst; J. Amalorpavanathan, member, Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission

Host: Ramya Kannan

