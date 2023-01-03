Does Israel’s new far-right government spell bad news for Palestinians? | In Focus podcast

January 03, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Following his victory in the November 1 elections, and after securing a vote of confidence in Parliament, Benjamin Natanyahu has become Prime Minister of Israel for a record sixth time. He now heads what has been described as the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. The coalition government includes, apart from Netanyahu’s own right-wing Likud Party, the far-right Jewish Power party and the Jewish supremacist Religious Zionist party.

Political observers, and even Israel’s own Western allies, have expressed apprehensions that the inclusion in the government of what were hitherto fringe elements, could lead to escalation of tensions with Palestinians and worsening of repressive measures in the occupied territories. There are also fears that life could become more difficult for secularists and left-wing groups in Israel. How justified are these fears? What is the likely agenda of the new government? And will Israel get more aggressive about expanding settlements?

Guest: Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, the Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

