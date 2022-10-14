Podcast

Does India need a population policy? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Earlier this year, the United Nations published data to show that India would surpass China as the world’s most populous country by 2023. According to the 2018-19 Economic Survey, India’s demographic dividend will peak around 2041, when the share of the working age population is expected to hit 59%.

Here we discuss whether India needs a population policy.

Guests: Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India; Sonalde Desai, Professor at the National Council of Applied Economic Research

Host: Sreeparna Chakrabarty

