Does India lack a sporting culture outside cricket? | The Hindu parley podcast

Published - August 16, 2024 02:05 am IST

Uthra Ganesan

The Paris Olympics just ended with India securing six medals — one silver and five bronze — to place 71st in the medals tally. The country’s performance led to many questions about the need for a sporting culture.

Was India’s performance in the Olympics an outcome of its lack of sporting culture outside cricket? What more can be done? Here we discuss the question in a conversation.

Guests: A.B. Subbaiah, former goalkeeper for India, two-time Olympian, and a three-time Asian Games medallist; Tejaswin Shankar, current national record holder in high jump and India’s first Commonwealth Games medallist in the event

Host: Uthra Ganesan

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

