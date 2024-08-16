Does India lack a sporting culture outside cricket? | The Hindu parley podcast

The Paris Olympics just ended with India securing six medals — one silver and five bronze — to place 71st in the medals tally. The country’s performance led to many questions about the need for a sporting culture.

Was India’s performance in the Olympics an outcome of its lack of sporting culture outside cricket? What more can be done? Here we discuss the question in a conversation.

Guests: A.B. Subbaiah, former goalkeeper for India, two-time Olympian, and a three-time Asian Games medallist; Tejaswin Shankar, current national record holder in high jump and India’s first Commonwealth Games medallist in the event

Host: Uthra Ganesan

