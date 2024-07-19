GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Does India have enough laws to combat superstition? | The Hindu parley podcast

Updated - July 19, 2024 01:49 am IST

Published - July 19, 2024 01:47 am IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik

The recent stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in more than 120 deaths, has reignited the debate on whether India has adequate legislation to address exploitative religious and superstitious practices. Experts have advocated for a national law akin to existing legislation in Maharashtra and Karnataka to effectively address superstition, black magic, witch-hunting, and other inhuman practices.

Does India have enough laws to combat superstitious practices? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Avinash Patil, president, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS); Alok Prasanna Kumar, co-founder and lead of Vidhi Karnataka.

Host: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

