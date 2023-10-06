HamberMenu
Does cash take away the cachet of science awards? | The Hindu Parley podcast

October 06, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

Jacob Koshy

Nearly a year after the Union government decided to cut the number of prizes annually awarded by its science-affiliated Ministries, it has instituted the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) — 56 prizes to felicitate scientists, technologists and innovators. However, like the Padma awards, these awards will no longer have a cash component.

Here we discuss whether removing money reduce the prestige of awards.

Guests: Shekhar Mande, former Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research; Dinesh Sharma, a science journalist and author

Host: Jacob Koshy

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

