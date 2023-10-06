Does cash take away the cachet of science awards? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Nearly a year after the Union government decided to cut the number of prizes annually awarded by its science-affiliated Ministries, it has instituted the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) — 56 prizes to felicitate scientists, technologists and innovators. However, like the Padma awards, these awards will no longer have a cash component.
Here we discuss whether removing money reduce the prestige of awards.
Guests: Shekhar Mande, former Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research; Dinesh Sharma, a science journalist and author
Host: Jacob Koshy
