Does Boris Johnson have a future as Britain’s Prime Minister? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah June 14, 2022 18:00 IST

Amit Baruah June 14, 2022 18:00 IST

Andrew Whitehad speaks to us on Boris Johnson’s future as the Prime Minister of Britain and the issues that make him unpopular.

Does Boris Johnson have a future as Britain’s Prime Minister? | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Andrew Whitehad speaks to us on Boris Johnson’s future as the Prime Minister of Britain and the issues that make him unpopular.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under fire for partying during Covid-19 restrictions in his country, managed to defeat the no-confidence vote against his leadership on June 6. The margin – 211 votes in his favour to 148 against. While Mr. Johnson has survived a leadership challenge, nearly 40 per cent of Conservative Party MPs have no confidence in him. What does this mean for Mr. Johnson’s future? Is “partygate” the only issue that is bothering Tory MPs and the electorate? What happens next? Guest: Andrew Whitehad, former Editor of the BBC’s World Service, currently a freelance journalist and lecturer. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



Our code of editorial values